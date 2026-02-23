Furor In WZO: “Reform Jews Have No Right To Speak For World Jewry”

Orthodox executive members of the World Zionist Organization published a statement denouncing an earlier statement that was published by Reform members “in the name of all executive members” without their consent and against their position.

Last week, Executive member Tami Gottleib, who also serves as the vice-chairman of the Women of the Wall organization, was arrested at the Kosel after she disturbed public order on Rosh Chodesh Adar. The police also issued a restraining order against her, banning her from the Kosel.

Following the incident, some members of the Zionist Organization’s board published a statement of support for Gottleib “in the name of all the board members.”

Rabbi Pesach Lerner from the Eretz HaKodesh faction told Kikar HaShabbat, “In all the big countries around the world—except for one or two—there is a solid and clear majority of religious Orthodox voters who voted for religious slates over Reform ones. Despite this, the representatives of the Reform and Conservative movements have the chutzpah to issue statements ‘in the name of world Jewry,’ even though it has been clearly proven that the majority is Orthodox.”

“The time has come for us to stand our ground and say clearly: the majority of world Jewry supports the Orthodox position and wants to preserve the voice of Torah and halacha in Eretz Yisrael. The Reform movement has no right to speak in the name of world Jewry.”

The statement issued by the Orthodox executive members stated: “We, members of the Zionist Executive representing the religious-Orthodox bloc, hereby express our protest and deep sorrow regarding the statement that was published – contrary to our position – and purportedly issued in the name of all Executive members, following the provocation carried out in the Western Wall plaza by Executive member Tami Gottlieb.”

“The Western Wall is one of the most important Jewish symbols, and we respect the right of every Jew to pray there in accordance with Jewish law and tradition, while preserving the status quo that has been maintained there for decades and in accordance with the directives of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, founded by the eminent Rabbi Abraham Isaac HaCohen Kook, of blessed memory. This is the position of millions of Jews in Israel and around the world, and we seek to express it clearly and unequivocally.”

“We express our pain over the unnecessary provocation that harmed the sanctity of the site, and that bears no connection to the compromise framework proposed by Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. We stand with and support the Israel Police and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, who are entrusted with preserving the sanctity of the site and maintaining law and order in accordance with the directives of the Council of the Chief Rabbinate.”

