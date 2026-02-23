Smotrich Says U.S. May Issue Hamas Ultimatum as Israel Prepares for Possible Gaza Offensive

Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, said Sunday that the United States is expected to issue an ultimatum to Hamas in the coming days, demanding that the terror group disarm and fully demilitarize Gaza.

Speaking to Kan News, Smotrich said the move would come from Washington and would give Hamas a final opportunity to avoid a major Israeli military operation.

“It is estimated that in the coming days, Hamas will be given an ultimatum to disarm and fully demilitarize Gaza,” Smotrich said.

He added that Israel is allowing President Donald Trump time to pursue his own approach to the conflict.

“We have not given up on destroying Hamas,” Smotrich said. “We are giving President Trump a chance to do it in his own way.”

Smotrich warned that if Hamas rejects the ultimatum, Israel will move forward with a full-scale military campaign, backed by international and U.S. support.

“If they do not comply, the IDF will receive international legitimacy and American backing to do it itself,” he said, referring to the IDF.

According to Smotrich, the Israeli military is already preparing for potential operations in Gaza, while political leaders continue to refine strategic plans.

“The IDF is already preparing for this and making plans,” he said. “On the political level, we have held several discussions to fine-tune these plans.”

He noted that officials are currently reviewing multiple military options.

“There are two or three alternatives we are examining to determine which is most appropriate,” Smotrich said. “One thing is certain: The IDF will enter and conquer Gaza if Hamas does not disarm.”

