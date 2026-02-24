Israel Warns Beirut: If Hezbollah Attacks, We’ll Hit Lebanon Hard

Israel sent a message to Lebanon that it would strike the country hard if the Hezbollah terror group attacks Israel in the case of a US attack on Iran, Reuters reported, quoting two senior Lebanese officials.

Israel’s message included a threat to attack Lebanon’s civilian infrastructure, including its airport.

The sources said that the threatening message was sent to Beirut through indirect channels.

The report comes in the light of the possibility that Iran’s proxies, including the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon, will join a potential US-Iran war by attacking Israel.

