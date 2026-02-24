Fourteen Years Since The “Be’er Yaakov”: Nadvorna Rebbe Leads Tish On Yahrtzeit [PHOTOS]

Chassidei Nadvorna on the eve of 7 Adar, for a special tish led by the Nadvorna Rebbe in honor of the yahrtzeit of his father, the Nadvorna Rebbe known as the “Be’er Yaakov,” zt”l.

During the tish, the Rebbe marked the occasion with a Siyum HaShas and delivered divrei kodesh before the assembled chassidim, reflecting on the legacy and enduring influence of his father.

Also addressing the gathering was HaRav Yaakov Leifer, Rosh Yeshivos Pittsburgh, who shared words of chizuk and remembrance in honor of the hilula.

