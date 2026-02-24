Advertise
Pentagon Moves F-22 Fighter Jets To Middle East As Trump Weighs Iran Options

The U.S. military has begun repositioning a dozen F-22 stealth fighter jets toward the Middle East, according to open-source flight tracking data and aircraft spotters, signaling a further escalation in Washington’s military buildup in the region.

The F-22s were seen departing from RAF Lakenheath in England on Tuesday and linking up with KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft as they headed south, based on publicly available flight data.

The jets had arrived at the UK airbase last week and remained there for several days, reportedly due to technical issues involving refueling support aircraft.

In recent weeks, the Pentagon has accelerated deployments of air and logistics assets to the Middle East, as U.S. officials seek to reinforce deterrence and protect American forces and interests.

Dozens of combat aircraft — including F-35s, F-22s, F-15s, and F-16s — have been observed heading toward the region, according to the Military Air Tracking Alliance, a network of analysts that monitors military and government flight activity.

The group says it has also tracked dozens of refueling tankers and hundreds of cargo aircraft moving into the Middle East since mid-February, suggesting a large-scale logistical effort to sustain expanded operations.

