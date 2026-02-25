Advertise
DOPE: Patient Smoking In Netanya Hospital Room Sparks Fire, Injuring Himself And Two Others

Three people were injured — one seriously and two lightly — after a fire broke out Tuesday evening in the internal medicine department at Laniado Hospital in Netanya, according to the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority.

Firefighters and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene and evacuated the ward shortly after arriving. Officials said the blaze was brought under control quickly, preventing further injuries.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Authority said the fire is suspected to have started when one of the injured individuals began smoking inside their hospital room.

Hospital staff and emergency responders worked together to secure the area and treat those affected.

“Due to the immediate actions of the hospital’s emergency personnel and the firefighters, there is no further need to evacuate the ward,” the Fire and Rescue Authority said in a statement.

An investigation into the exact cause of the fire is ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

