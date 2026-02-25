White House Demands Any Future Iran Nuclear Deal Have No Sunset Provisions



Axios reports that White House envoy Steve Witkoff told a private gathering of AIPAC donors in Washington that the Trump administration is demanding any future Iran nuclear deal remain in effect indefinitely, with no sunset provisions.

•⁠ ⁠Witkoff said the U.S. position starts with the premise that there is “no sunset provision,” adding that Iran would have to comply with restrictions permanently.

•⁠ ⁠According to the report, two key issues in the negotiations are Iran’s ability to enrich uranium and the fate of its existing stockpile of enriched uranium.

•⁠ ⁠Witkoff also stated that while the current talks focus on nuclear issues, follow-up negotiations could address Iran’s missile program and support for proxy militias, potentially involving other regional countries.