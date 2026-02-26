South Florida Unites for Florida Job Networking Men’s Night Out

The South Florida community is preparing for an incredible evening of unity — a night dedicated to helping members of our community connect, network, and explore employment opportunities in a warm and supportive environment. The Florida Job Networking Men’s Night Out will bring together job seekers, business owners, and community members ready to help for an evening focused on meaningful networking and helping candidates build connections that can lead to real opportunities.

Hosted by the Florida Ozer Center, in collaboration with over 40 local businesses, the goal of the evening is simple: to create a space where individuals seeking positions can meet companies looking to hire as well as individuals ready to assist. The event will take place on Monday, March 9th at 8:30 PM at the Shul of Bal Harbour. The evening promises to be not only impactful, but enjoyable as well, featuring a hot buffet and open bar

If you are looking for a job, this evening is certainly for you. And to those who are hiring — or simply want to show up to support others, share their network, offer suggestions, brainstorm ideas, and open doors — Monday night is where you belong.

Job Seekers: Upload your resume in advance to be added to our networking database and shared with participating employers. CLICK HERE: https://www.floridaozercenter.org/resumes