Iranian FM: Third Round Of Nuclear Talks “Most Serious” So Far

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the latest round of negotiations with the United States marked the most substantive discussions to date, describing the third session held in Geneva as “one of the most serious” so far.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Araghchi confirmed that the talks focused on both Iran’s nuclear activities and the issue of US-imposed sanctions.

According to Araghchi, the two sides managed to make progress on certain matters, though key differences remain unresolved. He stated that both delegations demonstrated “clear seriousness” about advancing toward a potential agreement.

Looking ahead, Araghchi announced that further discussions are scheduled for Monday in Vienna at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), where negotiators will aim to establish a structured framework addressing technical components of the nuclear file.

Despite lingering gaps, Iranian officials appear to be signaling cautious optimism as diplomatic efforts continue.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)