Report: Pentagon Preparing For Iran War To Last Until September

F-18. U.S. Central Command

The U.S. military is gearing up for a conflict with Iran that could stretch at least 100 days and potentially into September as it ramps up intelligence support for the rapidly escalating regional conflict, POLITICO reported.

​The U.S. Central Command has requested additional military intelligence officers for its Tampa headquarters to sustain operations against Iran through that period.

The request is the first-known call for additional intelligence operatives dedicated to the war, signaling plans for operations beyond President Trump’s initial four-week timeline.

​According to the report, the Pentagon is already reallocating funds for an extended campaign.

The report added that the Pentagon is deploying extra air defenses, including counter-drone technology capable of intercepting the inexpensive drones widely used by Iran.

Iran has thousands of low-flying Shahed drones that are capable of flying below some radar systems, forcing the US army to use expensive missiles to intercept them.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

