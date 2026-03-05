Report: Pentagon Preparing For Iran War To Last Until September

The U.S. military is gearing up for a conflict with Iran that could stretch at least 100 days and potentially into September as it ramps up intelligence support for the rapidly escalating regional conflict, POLITICO reported.
The U.S. Central Command has requested additional military intelligence officers for its Tampa headquarters to sustain operations against Iran through that period.
The request is the first-known call for additional intelligence operatives dedicated to the war, signaling plans for operations beyond President Trump’s initial four-week timeline.
According to the report, the Pentagon is already reallocating funds for an extended campaign.
The report added that the Pentagon is deploying extra air defenses, including counter-drone technology capable of intercepting the inexpensive drones widely used by Iran.
Iran has thousands of low-flying Shahed drones that are capable of flying below some radar systems, forcing the US army to use expensive missiles to intercept them.
