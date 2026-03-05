Advertise
AL NISECHA: Massive Iranian Missile Crashes In Yishuv; No Injuries

Photo: Binyamin spokesperson

A neis occurred on the yishuv of Charasha in the Binyamin area when a massive Iranian missile fragment crashed near the yishuv’s makolet, just centimeters from nearby buildings.

The missile shrapnel, which had been heading toward central Israel and Ben Gurion Airport, hit the ground in the yishuv, which is located at a particularly high elevation directly beneath the flight path used by incoming passenger planes.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured as the area was empty at the time. The fragment struck the ground, missing the nearby buildings.

After receiving alerts about the unexploded shrapnel, local security staff and police sappers rushed to the scene and neutralized the fragment.

The fragment was then safely transported to the Binyamin council office building as part of an effort to demonstrate to residents the scale of the danger posed by missile debris and unexploded fragments.

Council officials stressed that fragments of this type can be particularly large and dangerous. A strike on a residential trailer or building could have been catastrophic.

As seen in the video below, Yisrael Ganz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Yesha Council chairman, said, “This massive fragment is both a sign of the nissim taking place here and a clear warning signal. Alongside strict adherence to Home Front Command instructions, we must strengthen protective measures and add more shelters in new yishuvim and farm outposts in Binyamin.”

“I remind residents: Never touch debris or shrapnel—it can be life-threatening. Keep your distance and immediately call the council’s security hotline at 1208.”

In recent days, several fragments and pieces of intercepted missiles have been discovered throughout the Binyamin Regional Council area following interception operations. B’Chasdei Hashem, no injuries were reported.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

