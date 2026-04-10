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Former Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi Dies of Wounds From US-Israel Strike

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi died Wednesday from wounds sustained in a US-Israeli strike on his Tehran home on April 1, Iranian state media reported.

Kharazi, 81, had been serving as head of the Strategic Council for International Relations, an advisory body affiliated with the foreign ministry, at the time of the strike. His wife was killed in the same attack, media reported at the time.

State news agencies Mehr and ISNA described Kharazi as having “died a martyr” after being “injured in a terrorist attack carried out by the American-Zionist enemy a few days ago.”

Kharazi was one of Iran’s most senior diplomatic figures, having served as the country’s ambassador to the United Nations before becoming foreign minister under reformist President Mohammad Khatami from 1997 to 2005.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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