TURNING POINT? Iran “Really Fearful” As “All Ingredients For A Deal” Fall Into Place, Trump Official Says

Just one day into President Trump’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a senior administration official is signaling that Iran is already rattled, and that the conditions for a deal may be taking shape.

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer reported Tuesday morning on America’s Newsroom that the official told him directly: “We have all the ingredients for a deal, but it’s not all there yet.” The official added that the blockade has Iran “really fearful” that its economy will be strangled by the U.S. Navy’s interdiction of shipping through the strait and into the Persian Gulf.

“A lot is happening today and tomorrow,” the official told Hemmer.

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Trump ordered the blockade Monday at 10:00 a.m. ET, two days after a marathon negotiating session in Islamabad between Vice President JD Vance and Iranian leaders ended without an agreement. Vance told reporters following the talks that the U.S. had sought an “affirmative commitment” from Iran that it would not pursue a nuclear weapon, a commitment Iran was unwilling to make.

The blockade is not unconditional. Trump has set six reported red lines Iran must meet before the strait fully reopens, among them ending financial support for terror organizations including Hezbollah and Hamas.

Hours after Hemmer’s report, the New York Post added another data point: Trump himself suggested a second round of talks could be imminent. In a phone interview with The Post’s Caitlin Doornbas, Trump said negotiators should stay in Islamabad. “Something could be happening over the next two days,” he said, “and we’re more inclined to go there.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)