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Cynical Exploitation: Women of the Wall Uses Disabled Woman In Attempt To Smuggle Sefer Torah

The Sefer Torah stowed in the walker.  Photo: The Western Wall Heritage Foundation

Thousands of mispallelim visited the Kosel on Thursday morning, erev Rosh Chodesh Iyar.

During the morning, a very small group from the Women of the Wall organization came to the Kosel and tried to smuggle a small Sefer Torah into the plaza by hiding it in the walker of an elderly woman.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated that, in addition to the violation of the law, the incident is a cynical exploitation of people with disabilities in order to create a media provocation.

“In the course of the morning, a very small group from the Women of the Wall organization acted in violation of a Supreme Court ruling and in blatant breach of the procedures in place at the Kosel plaza,” the foundation stated. “They even attempted to bring a Sefer Torah into the plaza while cynically exploiting an elderly woman who uses a walker. This act constitutes a serious violation of the kedusha of the site and the kavod of a Sefer Torah, in an attempt to create a provocation and cynically exploit people with disabilities. We view this incident with great severity and will continue to act decisively to maintain public order and the proper respect for this holy site.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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