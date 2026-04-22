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LIKE EVERY YOM HA’ATZAMUT: Israeli Flag Flies From The Roof Of Ponevezh Yeshivah

Yeshivas Ponevezh on Thursday upheld its mesorah of hanging an Israeli flag on the yeshivah’s roof on Yom Ha’atzmaut.

The minhag began after the establishment of the state at the instructions of the Ponevezher Rav, HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shlomo Kahaneman, zt”l, to fly the flag on the roof of the yeshivah for eight hours.

Since then, the flag is hung from the yeshivah’s roof every year on Yom Ha’atzmaut from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Apart from the flag, there is no indication of Yom Ha’atzmaut at the yeshivah, with tefillos, shiurim, and sedarim taking place as usual.

Yeshiva Bais Mattisyahu in Bnei Brak also hung an Israeli flag this year.

Meanwhile, In the chareidi community of Antwerp, Belgium, “Shomrei HaDas” raised the Israeli flag today in honor of the 78th Yom Ha’atzmaut of the State of Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters- NYC)

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