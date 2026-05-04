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Jewish-American Support For US-Israel War Against Iran Dropping Quickly, New Survey Finds

President Donald Trump talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

Support for the US-Israel military campaign against Iran has declined among “connected” American Jews—those affiliated with Jewish institutions—falling from 68 percent in the conflict’s early stages to 60 percent following a ceasefire that began April 8, according to newly released polling data.

The Jewish People Policy Institute conducted the survey of connected American Jews between April 15 and 19. The results, released Sunday, reveal shifting attitudes as the war has progressed.

The most pronounced shift occurred among Jews identifying as “leaning liberal,” with support among this group plummeting to 42 percent from 57 percent in early March, a decline of 15 percentage points in roughly six weeks.

Opposition to the war surged concurrently, with approximately one-third of respondents now expressing disapproval, compared to 26 percent shortly after the conflict’s outbreak. The poll found that only 14 percent of respondents believed the war had achieved “major success.”

The JPPI emphasized that its survey reflects sentiments among institutionally connected Jews rather than American Jewry broadly. The institute’s panel includes fewer intermarried Jews, more Jews affiliated with religious denominations and more individuals with Israeli residency experience than demographic data suggests characterizes the American Jewish population overall.

The findings diverge from broader American Jewish opinion. Two earlier polls conducted weeks into the war, before the ceasefire took effect, found that most American Jews overall opposed the US military campaign against Iran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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