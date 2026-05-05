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IRANIAN DEEP STATE FEARS: Questions Mount Over Mojtaba Khamenei’s Status

A schoolgirl holds up a poster of Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei during an anti-US and Israel demonstration in Baghdad on March 12, 2026. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

Growing uncertainty surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei is fueling speculation about who is effectively running Iran, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post.

Dr. Thamar Eilam Gindin said in a radio interview that conflicting information has circulated for weeks.

“Whether Mojtaba is well is a question we have been asking since February 28,” she said. “The answer changes with every leak. Rumors that he is dead are multiplying, which is what many thought from the beginning.”

Speculation intensified after a ceremony in an Iranian city honoring “martyrs of the war,” where Mojtaba’s photograph was reportedly displayed among the images.

Gindin noted that Mojtaba’s role has long been unofficial and unclear.

“There is a group, and it is not clear who they are, that says things in Mojtaba’s name and uses him as legitimacy for the decisions they make,” she said.

She described what has been referred to as Iran’s “deep state,” adding that it remains unclear who is part of it, how it operates, or who is ultimately making key decisions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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