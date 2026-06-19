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HUCKABEE SIGNALS: Trump’s Iran Moves Driven by U.S. Political Calculations, Not a Break With Israel

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee poses for a photo during an interview in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Amid growing concern in Israel over the Trump administration’s understandings with Iran, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee publicly embraced an explanation portraying the move not as a betrayal of Israel, but as a political calculation aimed at preserving Republican control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

Huckabee shared remarks from Mike Zell, chairman of the Republican Party in Israel, writing that he “couldn’t have said it better.” Zell argued that President Donald Trump “has not changed course or abandoned Israel,” insisting that his support for the Jewish state remains unwavering. According to Zell, Trump’s current approach is driven primarily by domestic political considerations and the need to secure victory in November’s midterm elections.

Zell contended that Trump views a Democratic takeover of Congress as a direct threat to his presidency, believing it would lead to efforts to block his agenda and potentially pursue impeachment. As a result, he said, the president is focused on issues that matter most to American voters, including inflation, energy prices, food costs, and the stock market.

In that context, Zell argued, Trump is seeking to pause a broader confrontation with Iran in order to stabilize markets, reduce inflationary pressures, and strengthen the U.S. economy ahead of the elections. He said the president sees this as serving America’s national interest at the present moment.

Addressing the agreement itself, Zell emphasized that it is not a final settlement but rather an understanding designed to facilitate negotiations and maintain a ceasefire. He argued that Trump still holds significant leverage over Iran and retains the ability to increase or ease pressure on Tehran depending on future developments.

Zell also pointed to what he described as a key advantage for Israel: the fact that Jerusalem is not a direct party to the agreement. In his view, that leaves Israel free to act against security threats in Lebanon, Syria, or even Iran if it deems such action necessary.

At the same time, Zell made clear that he is not fully satisfied with the agreement or with some of the messaging coming from the White House in defense of it. Nevertheless, he maintained that the U.S.-Israel alliance remains strong and that disagreements over policy should not be mistaken for a breakdown in relations.

Huckabee’s public endorsement of those remarks comes at a particularly sensitive moment in U.S.-Israel relations, following sharp criticism in Israel of the administration’s Iran policy. Reports from Washington indicate that the White House has urged Israeli officials and allies to avoid public attacks on Trump, while also facing criticism from some Republican voices who are skeptical of the understandings reached with Tehran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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