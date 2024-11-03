Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Former Obama Campaign Manager Sounds The Alarm For Kamala


Former Obama Campaign manager sounds the alarm for Kamala

“The early vote numbers are scary.”

“Republicans didn’t do what they did last time.”

“Republicans do have an advantage in early vote numbers. When the early vote come in… that’s scary.”



