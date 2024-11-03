Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Kamala Dodges Question on Prop 36 Vote Ahead of Election


Kamala was just asked how she voted on California’s Proposition 36, which would increase criminal penalties for shoplifters and drug traffickers:

“I am not gonna talk about the vote on that because, honestly, it’s the Sunday before the election.”



