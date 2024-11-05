List of Polls That Close At 9:00PM ET

Alabama: House
Connecticut: Senate, ballot measure
Delaware: Senate, House, governor
District of Columbia: Ballot measure
Florida (Polls close in 1st and 2nd districts): Senate, ballot measures
Illinois
Kansas (Polls close in 2nd, 3rd and 4th districts)
Maine: Senate, House
Maryland: Senate, ballot measure
Massachusetts: Senate, ballot measure
Michigan (Polls close in 2nd through 13th districts): Senate, House
Mississippi: Senate
Missouri: Senate, governor, ballot measures
New Hampshire: Governor
New Jersey: Senate, House
Oklahoma: Ballot measure
Pennsylvania: Senate, House
Rhode Island: Senate
Tennessee: Senate
Texas (Polls close 1st through 15th, 17th through 22nd, and 24th through 38th districts): Senate