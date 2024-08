The IDF announced that Sgt. Omer Ginzburg, a 19-year-old paratrooper from Kiryat Tivon, was killed in action during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Ginzburg, a member of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 101st Battalion, succumbed to injuries sustained in a sniper attack claimed by Hamas in Khan Younis.

His tragic death brings the total number of Israeli fatalities in the ongoing ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and related military operations along the border to 330.