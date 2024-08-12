Hezbollah Evacuates Its Beirut Headquarters, Fearing IDF Strikes

Lebanese media outlet Al Joumhouria reports that Hezbollah has completely vacated its headquarters in the Beirut suburb of Dahieh.

The move comes after the group began relocating senior personnel from its Beirut stronghold earlier this month, following the assassinations of top military commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The evacuation of its entire operation, including the political wing, suggests that Hezbollah is “preparing for the worst” in anticipation of potential Israeli strikes.