Possible “Fateh-110” Missile Fragments Found in Rubble After Israeli Airstrikes on Nabatieh


After several days of intense Israeli airstrikes on the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh, remnants of a heavy munition have been discovered in the rubble of a targeted home. The appearance of the fragments suggests that the weapon may be a variant of the “Fateh-110,” a short-range ballistic missile.

The discovery comes after a series of Israeli strikes aimed at Hezbollah positions in the region, intensifying the ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon. Authorities are investigating the fragments to confirm their origin and type.

 



