Update from IDF Following Massive Iranian Missile Attack

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari speaks and delivers the following points:

– Israel will respond to the Iranian missile attack.

– IDF is on heightened alert for both defense and offense.

– Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari emphasizes Israel’s plans to act at a time and place of their choosing.

– No additional threats from Iran are currently anticipated; the missile attack has ended.

– Residents have been informed they can leave bomb shelters after an hour of taking cover.

– Several missile interceptions were conducted, though some impacts occurred in central and southern areas.

– No casualties have been reported, and the assessment of the attack is ongoing.

– It is now permitted to leave protected spaces across the country; the public should continue to follow Home Front Command guidelines.