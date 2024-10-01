Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Update from IDF Following Massive Iranian Missile Attack


IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari speaks and delivers the following points:

– Israel will respond to the Iranian missile attack.
– IDF is on heightened alert for both defense and offense.
– Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari emphasizes Israel’s plans to act at a time and place of their choosing.
– No additional threats from Iran are currently anticipated; the missile attack has ended.
– Residents have been informed they can leave bomb shelters after an hour of taking cover.
– Several missile interceptions were conducted, though some impacts occurred in central and southern areas.
– No casualties have been reported, and the assessment of the attack is ongoing.
– It is now permitted to leave protected spaces across the country; the public should continue to follow Home Front Command guidelines.



