Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Easing Restrictions On Large Gatherings


Following a situational assessment, it was decided that as of today at 00:00 (Wednesday), changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

As part of the changes, it was decided to ease restrictions in the areas of Carmel (excluding Daliyat al-Karmel and Isfiya), Wadi Ara (excluding the Megiddo Regional Council and Yokne’am Illit), Menashe, Samaria, Sharon, Dan, Yarkon, Shefala, Jerusalem and Shefla.

The rest of the country remains under the guidelines previously issued by the Home Front Command.

The instructions published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: IRAN FIRES 181 BALLISTIC MISSILES INTO ISRAEL; PALESTINIAN IS ONLY FATALITY

TERROR IN JAFFA: 6 Killed, 12 Wounded After Terrorists Open Fire Near Light Rail

NO MASS TEFILLOS: IDF Issues Restrictions On Jerusalem, Tel Aviv: Erev RH Selichos Canceled

WATCH: “Hezbollah Planned To Use Lebanese Villages To Launch October 7-Style Attack”

MULTIPLE FRONTS: 4 IDF Soldiers Injured In Shootout In Shechem, 1 Seriously

TEL AVIV AREA UNDER FIRE: Hezbollah Fires Barrage At Central Israel, 3 Wounded After Rocket Hits Highway

Thousands Gather At Massive Atzeres Tefillah In Lakewood [VIDEOS & PHOTO]

FASCINATING REPORT: Syrian Civil War Was Pivotal To Israel’s Penetration Of Hezbollah’s Ranks

IDF ANNOUNCES GROUND WAR IN LEBANON; TROOPS OPERATING IN LEBANESE VILLAGES

Ahmadinejad Reveals: “The Head Of The Unit To Combat The Mossad Was An Israeli Agent Himself”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network