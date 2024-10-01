IDF Easing Restrictions On Large Gatherings

Following a situational assessment, it was decided that as of today at 00:00 (Wednesday), changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

As part of the changes, it was decided to ease restrictions in the areas of Carmel (excluding Daliyat al-Karmel and Isfiya), Wadi Ara (excluding the Megiddo Regional Council and Yokne’am Illit), Menashe, Samaria, Sharon, Dan, Yarkon, Shefala, Jerusalem and Shefla.

The rest of the country remains under the guidelines previously issued by the Home Front Command.

The instructions published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.