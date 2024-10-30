Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Command Centers in Lebanon


The IDF confirmed that earlier today, under IDF intelligence guidance, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched airstrikes against Hezbollah command and control centers and other terrorist infrastructure located in Baalbek, in northern Lebanon, and Nabatieh, in the south.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah has routinely used civilian areas throughout Lebanon to orchestrate and carry out terrorist operations, posing a risk to Lebanese civilians by embedding its infrastructure in populated regions.

To minimize civilian risk, the IDF reported taking numerous precautionary measures before the strikes, including issuing advance warnings across multiple communication channels to alert residents in the targeted areas.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

OF COURSE: Explosives Placed In Ballot Boxes Had “Free Gaza” And “Free Palestine” Scrawled On Them

Iran Vows “Definitive and Painful” Response to Israeli Strike, Likely Before U.S. Election

DOWN TO THE WIRE: New Polls Show Dead Heat Between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in Battleground Pennsylvania

MAILBAG: An Unspoken Epidemic: How Our Community Is Ignoring a Dangerous Drinking Culture

Former Chief Rabbi Rav Lau To Trump: “I’m Hopeful You Will Continue To Lead”

YWN EDITORIAL: Woke Chicago Mayor’s And PD’s Deafening Silence On Anti-Semitic Violence – And That Of Jewish Orgs

EPIC TROLL: MAGA Garbage Truck Greets Trump Force One in Wisconsin After Biden Calls Trump Supporters “Garbage” [VIDEOS]

In A First In Israel, Sniper Rifles Are Provided To Civilian Security Teams In The Shomron

AGAIN: Biden Administration To Iran: DON’T!

Trump To Netanyahu: Wrap Up Gaza War Before I Get Back In The White House

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network