IDF Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Command Centers in Lebanon

The IDF confirmed that earlier today, under IDF intelligence guidance, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched airstrikes against Hezbollah command and control centers and other terrorist infrastructure located in Baalbek, in northern Lebanon, and Nabatieh, in the south.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah has routinely used civilian areas throughout Lebanon to orchestrate and carry out terrorist operations, posing a risk to Lebanese civilians by embedding its infrastructure in populated regions.

To minimize civilian risk, the IDF reported taking numerous precautionary measures before the strikes, including issuing advance warnings across multiple communication channels to alert residents in the targeted areas.