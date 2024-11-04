IAF Strikes in Lebanon Kill Two Hezbollah Commanders, Targeting Key Operations

The IAF conducted strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah’s command capabilities. The strikes eliminated Riyad Reda Ghazzawi, a commander in the Radwan Force’s anti-tank unit, along with another commander responsible for weapons transfers.
