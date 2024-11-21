Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Prime Minister’s Office Statement On ICC Arrest Warrants


The Prime Minister’s Office, today (Thursday, 21 November 2024) [translated from Hebrew]:

The antisemitic decision of the International Criminal Court is a modern Dreyfus trial – and will end the same way.

Israel utterly rejects the false and absurd charges of the International Criminal Court, a biased and discriminatory political body.

No war is more just than the war Israel has been waging in Gaza since October 7th 2023, when the Hamas terrorist organization launched a murderous assault and perpetrated the largest massacre against the Jewish People since the Holocaust.

The decision to issue an arrest warrant against the Prime Minister was made by a corrupt chief prosecutor who is trying to save himself from sexual harassment accusations and biased judges who are motivated by antisemitic hatred of Israel.

The ICC prosecutor lied when he told American senators that he would take no action until he had visited Israel and heard its side.

Instead, he cancelled his arrival in Israel last May, several days after suspicions of sexual harassment were made against him, and announced his intention to issue arrest warrants against the Prime Minister and former Defense Minister.

No anti-Israel decision will prevent the State of Israel from defending its citizens.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not give in to pressure. He will continue to pursue all the objectives that Israel set out to achieve in its just war against Hamas and the Iranian axis of terror.



