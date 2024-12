As first reported by Monsey Scoop, New Square Mayor Izzy Spitzer met with House Speaker Mike Johnson in Washington, D.C., delivering an invitation from the Skvere Rebbe. Although Speaker Johnson could not attend the wedding, he sent a heartfelt letter expressing his admiration for the Rebbe’s leadership and extending his congratulations. Congressman Mike Lawler’s district director, Rafi Silberberg, delivered the letter to the Rebbe during the wedding on Tuesday evening. VIA MONSEY SCOOP