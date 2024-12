A single ticket sold in California won Friday’s $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the lottery announced Saturday morning.

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K (Sunshine Food and Gas) convenience store at 3505 Rhonda Road in Cottonwood, California, the California Lottery posted on X.

The numbers drawn for Friday night’s jackpot were 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and a MegaBall of 6 and a MegaPlier of 3x. This was the fifth-largest winning sum in the government-run game’s history.