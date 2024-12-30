UPDATE: Missile Fired From Yemen At Israel Intercepted

Following the sirens that sounded moments ago in Central Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.
Following the sirens that sounded moments ago in Central Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.
Popular Posts