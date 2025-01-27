Toms River Restaurant Under Fire For “Proud Boy Burger”

A Toms River restaurant has come under fire after adding a “Proud Boys Burger” to its menu, sparking outrage and leading to an apology from the owner, who said she was unaware of the far-right group’s association with hate and extremism.

Aqua Blu Kitchen & Cocktails listed the burger with ingredients described on the menu as “white American cheese,” “layers of truth,” “cancel culture coleslaw,” and “liberty sauce.” A now-deleted Facebook post advertising the dish called it “layered with boldness and liberty.”

Read more on Lakewood Alerts.