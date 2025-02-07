Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Trump To Bring Back Plastic Straws




Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed After Crane Collapses Due To Fierce Winds, 8 Injured

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Netanyahu Tells Hannity “This Is The First Good Idea That I’ve Heard”

NEW ERA AT DOJ: AG Bondi Immediately Ends DEI, Targets Sanctuary Cities, And Pursues Hamas Terrorists

82% Of Palestinians Freed In First Ceasefire Have Returned To Terrorism; 1 In 4 Already Killed Or Re-Arrested

SHALOM BAYIS CRISIS: Frum Divorce Rates Skyrocketed Across Eretz Yisroel In 2024

WATCH: Liberal Rep Al Green To File Impeachment Against Trump Over Gaza Plans

Israel’s Otzma Yehudit Party Pushes Plan to Pay Gazans to Leave Amid Trump’s Relocation Push

Secular Israeli Reporter: “I’ve Never Davened For Anyone’s Welfare As Much As I Daven For Trump”

DOGE DIGS INTO MEDICARE: Elon Musk’s Team Begins Looking Into $1.5 Trillion Budget

MASSIVE SCANDAL BREWING: Politico’s Payroll Debacle Fuels Concerns They Are Getting Money From USAID!

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network