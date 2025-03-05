Freed Hostages to Trump: Your Election Set Us Free

“As soon as you got elected, we knew we would get out.”
A group of former hostages just met with President Trump in the Oval Office.
Doron Steinbrecher, Omer Shem Tov, Eli Sharabi, Keith Siegel, Naama Levy, and Iair Horn thanked the President.
“As soon as you got elected, we knew we would get out.”
A group of former hostages just met with President Trump in the Oval Office.
Doron Steinbrecher, Omer Shem Tov, Eli Sharabi, Keith Siegel, Naama Levy, and Iair Horn thanked the President.
Popular Posts