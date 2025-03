馃暞 Talmidim carry the Mita at the Levaya of HaGaon HaRav Nosson Nota Schiller, ztl, the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Ohr Somayach, who was niftar on Shabbos at Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem at聽the聽age聽of聽88.