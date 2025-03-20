Tractor-Trailer Crash at Goethals Bridge Toll Booths in Elizabeth, NJ

TRAFFIC ALERT – ELIZABETH, NJ: Heavy traffic reported right off the Goethals Bridge heading from Staten Island to the NJ Turnpike after a tractor-trailer crashed into the toll booths. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. (Updated: 11:45 AM, 3/20)
