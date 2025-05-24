Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Signs Order to Reform NRC, Boost Domestic Nuclear Industry


On Friday, President Trump signed an Executive Order directing the reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in order to reduce our dependence on foreign technologies, decrease regulatory barriers, and support our domestic nuclear industry.



