JD Vance tells bitcoin conference that stablecoins don’t threaten the dollar

U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivered a keynote at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Vance told the audience that stablecoin legislation called the GENIUS Act could bolster the economy.

“In this administration, we do not think that stablecoins threaten the integrity of the U.S. dollar. Quite the opposite,” said Vance. “We view them as a force multiplier of our economic might.”