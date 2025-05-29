Appeals Court Temporarily Reinstates Trump Tariffs, Pauses Lower Court Ruling

Trump tariffs reinstated by appeals court for now

A federal appeals court granted the Trump administration’s request to temporarily pause a lower-court ruling that struck down most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The Trump administration had told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that it might seek “emergency relief” from the Supreme Court.

The pause gives the Trump administration some breathing room as it prepares to argue that the law empowers the president to unilaterally launch a global tariff regime.