Fed Chair Powell Meets Trump, Stresses Non-Political Rate Decisions


Fed Chair Powell met with Trump at the White House Thursday and told him rate decisions can’t be political

President Donald Trump met Thursday with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid the president badgering the central bank for lower interest rates.

The release indicated that Powell and his Fed colleagues remain committed to setting monetary policy on “careful, objective, and non-political analysis.”

“At the President’s invitation, Chair Powell met with the President today at the White House to discuss economic developments including for growth, employment, and inflation,” the Fed statement said. “Chair Powell did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy, except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming economic information and what that means for the outlook.”



