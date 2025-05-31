North Korea Deploys Mysterious Balloons to Damaged Warship, Satellite Images Reveal

North Korea deploys mystery balloon-like objects to stricken warship, satellite photos show

New satellite images show that North Korea has deployed what appear to be balloons alongside its damaged 5,000-ton warship that has been laying on its side and partially submerged since a botched launch last week.

While the purpose of the objects is unclear, experts said they could be used to help get the ship back upright, or protect it from the prying eyes of drones.

The stricken destroyer was the country’s newest warship and was meant to be a triumph of North Korea’s ambitious naval modernization effort. Instead, a malfunction in the launch mechanism on May 21 caused the stern to slide prematurely into the water, crushing parts of the hull and leaving the bow stranded on the shipway, state media KCNA reported, in a rare admission of bad news.