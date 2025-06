The Gerrer Rebbe wrote a letter in a Sefer Torah which was competed by Philanthropist R’ Shloime Werdiger at his home in Flatbush on Sunday night. The Sefer Torah was written by the Chush Organization in honor of Mr. Werdiger. The Gerrer Rebbe is in NY on a massive fundraising mission for the Gerrer Mosdos in Eretz Yisroel.

