Israeli Gov’t Plans to Fire AG Gali Baharav-Mirara Despite Potential Supreme Court Ruling

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said on Monday that the government is planning to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Mirara even if the Supreme Court rules that it is “illegal.”

Speaking in an interview with Ynet, Regev responded to a question about the government’s approval of a new procedure to fire the Attorney General: “Isn’t establishing a committee now changing the rules of the game?” Ynet asked

“Not at all,” Regev responded. “The government that approved the committee can also be the government that cancels the committee.”