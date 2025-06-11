Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨🚨 SECOND BODY RECOVERED FROM GAZA


🚨🚨 SECOND BODY RECOVERED FROM GAZA: In a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation, the bodies of Yair Yaakov, z”l, and another hostage, whose identity has not yet been released, were recovered today from the Khan Younis area in the Gaza Strip.

Yair Yaakov, z”l, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was abducted and brutally murdered by terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on October 7.

The body of an additional hostage, whose family has been notified, was also recovered, with their identity to be released later.

The operation was carried out by IDF forces from Division 36 under Southern Command.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CHATASI, AVISI, PASHATI: Elon Musk Apologizes, Says He Went “Too Far” In Attacks Against Former Ally Trump

DRAMATIC DAY: Will Chareidi Parties Vote To Dissolve The Knesset? HaRav Landau Sets 2 Conditions

IDF To Begin Arresting Bnei Yeshivos En Masse; 54K Orders To Be Issued Next Month

Trump Admin Slams Sanctions On Smotrich, Ben-Gvir: “Focus On Hamas, The Real Culprit”

Report: Trump Tells Bibi: “The War In Gaza Has Run Its Course; Don’t Attack Iran”

Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill Win New Jersey Gubernatorial Primaries, Will Face Off In November

MAILBAG: Dear Mishpacha Magazine: Dating Is Not a Game, and We Are Not Disposables

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: The NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary Election, Antisemites, Jewish Endorsements And More

“House of Lies”: Israeli PM Netanyahu Recalls Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Words in Meeting with Argentinian President Milei

PHOTOS: Hatzalah and NYPD Hold Strategic Meeting to Strengthen Emergency Response Coordination

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network