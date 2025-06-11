🚨🚨 SECOND BODY RECOVERED FROM GAZA: In a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation, the bodies of Yair Yaakov, z”l, and another hostage, whose identity has not yet been released, were recovered today from the Khan Younis area in the Gaza Strip.

Yair Yaakov, z”l, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was abducted and brutally murdered by terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on October 7.

The body of an additional hostage, whose family has been notified, was also recovered, with their identity to be released later.

The operation was carried out by IDF forces from Division 36 under Southern Command.