TRAGEDY IN CROWN HEIGHTS: 8-Year-Old Mordechai Keller Z”L Killed by Vehicle on Eastern Parkway


TRAGEDY IN CROWN HEIGHTS: A heartbreaking tragedy occurred in Crown Heights on Shabbos afternoon, when 8-year-old Mordica (Mordechai) Keller Z”L, a young Lubavitcher boy, was struck and killed while crossing Eastern Parkway at Albany Avenue around 5:30 PM.

According to NYPD, the child was hit by a black Honda Pilot driven by a 69-year-old man. The driver remained at the scene and has not been arrested, though an investigation is underway.

Hatzalah rushed to the scene and transported the child to Kings County Hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead on arrival. Chessed Shel Emes is working to ensure proper Kovod Hames.



