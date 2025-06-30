Flatbush Shooting Suspect Linked to Nearby Western Union Robbery, NYPD Investigates

FLATBUSH – BREAKING UPDATE: Sources tell Flatbush Scoop that a preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect who carried out an armed robbery at a Western Union in the confines of the NYPD 63rd Precinct just minutes after the USPS Post Office shooting on Coney Island Avenue may be the same individual. The NYPD is awaiting evidence to confirm whether the firearm used in the robbery matches the one used at the post office. Flatbush Scoop will provide further updates as they become available.