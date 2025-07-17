IDF Destroys 800m Hamas Tunnel in Gaza’s Daraj and Tuffah Neighborhoods

The IDF has released footage of an 800-meter-long Hamas tunnel being demolished in Gaza City’s eastern Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods. The tunnel, located about 18 meters underground, was destroyed by combat engineers from the elite Yahalom unit.
