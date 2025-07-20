Bedouin Forces Attack Regime Checkpoint in Suwayda

Bedouin tribal forces attacked a General Security checkpoint in the Suwayda countryside, accusing the Damascus government of betrayal for ordering them to surrender their positions and release all Druze hostages. Clashes continue in several areas.
