Trump Media Amasses $2B in Bitcoin, Boosting Trump’s Net Worth


Trump Media builds $2 billion bitcoin hoard, as crypto swells president’s net worth

Trump Media and Technology Group said it has accumulated roughly $2 billion in bitcoin and related asset, totaling about two-thirds of its total liquid assets.

Shares of TMTG, which trades on the Nasdaq as DJT, popped as high as 9% when markets opened.

Trump’s stake in the company — which trades on the Nasdaq under his initials, DJT — is worth nearly $2.3 billion.

Trump’s other crypto ventures include the decentralized finance entity World Liberty Financial and the meme coin $TRUMP.



